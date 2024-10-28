Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Declines By 21.6%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Studio City International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. 4,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,676. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

