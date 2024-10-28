Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Expands By 42.2%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the September 30th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:UBND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.71. 92,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $22.43.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.
About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
