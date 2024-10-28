Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Expands By 42.2%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the September 30th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UBND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.71. 92,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,525,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,032,000 after purchasing an additional 818,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 370,502 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,256,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,266,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after acquiring an additional 631,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

