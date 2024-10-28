iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Down 57.0% in October

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the September 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

TCHI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.05. 3,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

