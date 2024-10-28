Vertiv (VRT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $93.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Vertiv is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,586. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

