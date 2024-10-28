SALT (SALT) Price Down 36.4% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (SALT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $3,175.95 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,769.11 or 0.99960805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006926 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00057956 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.00997116 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,092.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.