Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Rises By 28.3%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 225,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,948,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 140,726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 961,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.