DeFiChain Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,149,750,004 coins and its circulating supply is 828,938,980 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

