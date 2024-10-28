Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the September 30th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EMD traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.76. 240,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,366. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 918.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 286,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.