Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 838,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NESRF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.47. 392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

