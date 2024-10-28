Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 838,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.1 days.
Northern Star Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NESRF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.47. 392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.18.
Northern Star Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Star Resources
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.