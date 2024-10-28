Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Short Interest Update

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,640,390 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.85. 916,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,341. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $192.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.