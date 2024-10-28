Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of F traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 87,970,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,178,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

