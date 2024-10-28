Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro Sells 6,004 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,924.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,231,860.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.74. 2,088,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -449.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Ventas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 69.8% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 68,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 250,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

