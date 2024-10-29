Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 69,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 471,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

Ameresco Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at $49,823.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $12,065,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 142,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $1,009,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

