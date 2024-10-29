20,493 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.29. The company had a trading volume of 92,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,731. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.76 and a fifty-two week high of $226.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

