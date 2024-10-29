Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lowered by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $42,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,077. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $201.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average is $187.54.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

