OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,746,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 960,505 shares.The stock last traded at $5.04 and had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

OLO Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $830.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, insider Sherri Manning sold 9,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $45,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,228.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $51,072.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,725.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sherri Manning sold 9,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $45,844.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,414 shares in the company, valued at $727,228.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,148 shares of company stock worth $554,425 in the last ninety days. 39.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 644,200.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 52.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

