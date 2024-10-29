enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading 4.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.46. 252,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 107,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 653,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 573,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 237,550 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in enVVeno Medical by 933.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter worth $186,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

