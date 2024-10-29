Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 611,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,084,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPRE

Green Plains Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $730.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,266,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Green Plains by 6.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Green Plains by 7.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $264,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.