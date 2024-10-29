ASD Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00006955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,551.89 or 1.00007355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00006869 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005893 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00062971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03259232 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,080,189.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

