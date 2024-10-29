MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 404,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 162,621 shares.The stock last traded at $51.98 and had previously closed at $51.08.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
