Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Drops By 31.3%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,423,600 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 42,845,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,558.6 days.

China Tower Price Performance

Shares of CHWRF remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Tower has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Get China Tower alerts:

China Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.