Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

