Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crane by 103.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,216,000 after purchasing an additional 685,230 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth $21,159,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth $16,205,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crane by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 727,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,354,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1,363.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 83,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock traded up $6.15 on Tuesday, reaching $158.54. 139,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,307. Crane has a 1 year low of $91.35 and a 1 year high of $163.48. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.