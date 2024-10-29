American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 330,043 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 261,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166,180 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 153,639 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,621,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,011. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

