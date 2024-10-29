American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $98.08. 364,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $98.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.