American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 1.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 714.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.5 %

DAL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $56.64.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

