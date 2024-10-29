Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lessened by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 15.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $153,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

