AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.800–0.740 EPS.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $6.07 on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,573. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,907.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

