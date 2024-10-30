EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.71. 94,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 453,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $688.35 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $103,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,664.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,028.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,629. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in EverQuote by 572.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 504,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 429,084 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 399,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 331.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.