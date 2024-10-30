Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.19. 860,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $111.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

