WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $76.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.72. 951,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,972. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $380.56 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $522.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.82.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

