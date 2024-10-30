Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,858. The company has a market cap of $415.73 million, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALRS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.