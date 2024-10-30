OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 12310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $224.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,302.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,302.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,910. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,505,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 21.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,694,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 470,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.