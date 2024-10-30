First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFNW remained flat at $22.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,262. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.