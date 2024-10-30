Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6,854.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502,493 shares during the period. Evergy makes up 1.5% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $157,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

