The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.1% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,592 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 235.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 238.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $55.42 and a one year high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What are earnings reports?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.