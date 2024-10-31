Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $205.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

