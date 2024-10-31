PAID Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.10 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $20.10 million and $24,195.39 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04771622 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $26,177.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

