Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.34. 9,631,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,579,281. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $105.91 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $296,178,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

