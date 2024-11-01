Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 940 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.