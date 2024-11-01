Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.38, reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Herbalife updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $754.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,200. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 128.3% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,603 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 2,053.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,977,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,346 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 3,832.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 692,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Herbalife by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,228,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 677,739 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. DA Davidson cut their target price on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

