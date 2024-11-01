United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 245 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $128.46 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.