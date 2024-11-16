Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,346,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after buying an additional 134,407 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,617,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

