Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nov 16th, 2024

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daihen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DAIPF remained flat at C$51.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.07. Daihen has a 52 week low of C$51.55 and a 52 week high of C$51.55.

Daihen Company Profile

DAIHEN Corporation manufactures and sells transformers, welding machines, and industrial and clean transport robots. The company operates through Power Equipment Business, Welding & Mechatronics Business, Semiconductor-related Equipment Business, and Others segments. It offers transformers, power distribution equipment, power distribution equipment, solar inverters, and others; and welding/cutting machines, such as CO2/MAG, TIG, MIG, DC/AC, plasma welding and cutting, submerged arc, and resistance welding machines, as well as welding and cutting torches, peripheral devices for welding, thermal spray machines, and welding accessories.

