Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 886,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 682,900 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 510,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Silvaco Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Silvaco Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 409,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,774. Silvaco Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57.

Insider Transactions at Silvaco Group

In other news, insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $179,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,315.38. This trade represents a 30.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Silvaco Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silvaco Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.

SVCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

