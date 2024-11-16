New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces $100 Million Private Placement of Senior Notes and Fiscal 2025 Officer Annual Incentive PlanUnited States, November 6, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) revealed on November

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read New Jersey Resources’s 8K filing here.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

