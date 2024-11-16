Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Update

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 935,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NYSE EE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 244,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,594. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.28. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

