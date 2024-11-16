COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 1,215,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance

Shares of CSDXF stock remained flat at $0.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

