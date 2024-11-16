COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 1,215,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance
Shares of CSDXF stock remained flat at $0.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $0.97.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.