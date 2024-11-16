FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Up 44.4% in October

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
