FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Up 44.4% in October

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This trade represents a 65.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.