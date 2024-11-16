Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Update

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 766,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,464.55. The trade was a 31.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $30,688.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,652.58. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $694,763. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 431,515 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 159.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 403,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 213.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 351,421 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,705,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after buying an additional 336,086 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,980,000.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 706,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $788.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

